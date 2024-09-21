 
Geo News

Joaquin Phoenix pulls epic prank on 'Joker: Folie à Deux' co-star's mom

Harry Lawtey recalls hilarious prank 'Joker: Folie à Deux' co-star Joaquin Phoenix suggested

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix pulls epic prank on Joker: Folie à Deux co-stars mom
Joaquin Phoenix pulls epic prank on 'Joker: Folie à Deux' co-star's mom

Joaquin Phoenix pulled up a hilarious prank on his Joker: Folie à Deux co-star's mother.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Harry Lawtey, who plays Harvey Dent, shared a hilarious incident from the rehearsals.

Lawtey revealed that Phoenix, who was in his full Joker makeup "suggested, as a joke, that we FaceTime my mum and scare her."

The You & Me actor added, "My mum was in England, so it was quite late, and she was getting ready for bed. And I said, ‘Hello,’ and then I brought the phone up to my face, and Joaquin put his head on my shoulder."

"My mum screamed, ran away and woke up my dad," he hilariously said.

During the same interview, Lawtey also praised Phoenix's intense commitment to his role in the film, describing it as "a master class."

"To watch him do that laugh and to see the effect on him — on everyone — blew my mind. He would be coughing after each take. It was an education to watch him move through different flavors and shades of that performance," he said.

Joker: Folie à Deux, also starring Lady Gaga besides Phoenix and Lawtey, is scheduled to release on October 4.

Glastonbury 'can't afford' Oasis amid band's reunion hype?
Glastonbury 'can't afford' Oasis amid band's reunion hype?
Jesy Nelson 'potentially saved her life' with Little Mix exit
Jesy Nelson 'potentially saved her life' with Little Mix exit
Dylan O'Brien reveals he auditioned for 'Frozen 2' video
Dylan O'Brien reveals he auditioned for 'Frozen 2'
Angelina Jolie reveals sweet gesture to twin with daughter Vivienne
Angelina Jolie reveals sweet gesture to twin with daughter Vivienne
David Gilmour unveils 'terrifying and violent' song cut from upcoming tour
David Gilmour unveils 'terrifying and violent' song cut from upcoming tour
King Charles, Prince Harry receive warning amid reunion rumours video
King Charles, Prince Harry receive warning amid reunion rumours
Jennifer Lopez, Sean Diddy Combs relationship: new details resurface amid rapper's trial
Jennifer Lopez, Sean Diddy Combs relationship: new details resurface amid rapper's trial
Jana Kramer shares her 'positive' opinion on 'One Tree Hill' revival
Jana Kramer shares her 'positive' opinion on 'One Tree Hill' revival