King Charles, Prince Harry unlikely to meet in UK: Real reason revealed

It’s likely that Prince Harry and King Charles will not meet during the Prince’s upcoming visit to the United Kingdom.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is heading to the U.K. to attend the WellChild Awards on September 30 as a guest of honor.

King Charles, on the other hand, will visit Scotland with the Queen to attend a special 25th anniversary celebration at the Scottish Parliament on September 28.

Per a royal commentator, the King and Queen are likely to remain in Scotland for a few days, which means Harry will have to go to them to see them.

The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English told Palace Confidential: "The King and Queen have got a big engagement in Scotland, on Saturday (September 28) they're going to the Scottish Parliament. So a very significant event. Harry's event is on a Monday and while no one's saying quite yet, I've been led to understand that the chances are he [King Charles] will be staying in Scotland, so there could be a change but it would have to be Harry having to go see him and I think that's quite unlikely."