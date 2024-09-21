Demi Lovato hilariously fails to remember working with Raven-Symone

Demi Lovato and Raven-Symone have now worked together twice

Demi Lovato and Raven-Symoné were both child stars and even worked together, yet one of them didn’t remember!

Lovato reached out to Symoné to ask her to star in her documentary Child Star, where she interviewed many Hollywood child stars about the dangers of fame at such a young age.

Recalling their conversation, Lovato said in the Hulu documentary: "When we first got on the phone to talk about this project, I was like, 'I watched you on That's So Raven, such an inspiration.’ You were like, 'B**ch, I was on your show!' And I was like, 'Oh, my God, she was.' "

The duo appeared together on an episode of Sonny with a Chance, which ran for two seasons on Disney Channel from 2009 to 2011.

"It was part of my disassociation that I don't even remember so much of my show that I was on, Lovato said, explaining the reason she didn’t remember meeting Raven. "But I do remember how difficult I was to work with because I was in so much pain, and I was hurting."

"I mean, you weren't the nicest person," Raven recalled. "You weren't like, 'Welcome!' You weren't doing that. But being the type of person I am and that I've been in the industry for as long as you, and I understand the glaze over the eyes, I didn't hold it against you. I just was like, 'Something's going on there.' "

In Child Star, Demi Lovato also talks to Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, JoJo Siwa, Christina Ricci, Alyson Stoner and her sister Madison De La Garza.