Kate Middleton 'new perspective' after cancer battle to bridge William, Harry rift?

Kate reminds William 'life is too short to bear grudges' amid Harry rift

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, might have played a significant role in easing the tension between Prince William and Prince Harry.



After years of rift between the estranged brothers, William and Kate recently surprised many by sharing a public message for Harry, the Duke of Sussex, on his 39th birthday.

Royal expert Jennie Bond suggests that Catherine's personal battle with cancer may have given her a new perspective on life, believing that "life is too short to bear grudges forever."

According to OK! magazine, Jennie believes Kate "has been influential in this slight softening of her husband‘s implacable stance against Harry."

As Kate mentioned that her time with cancer has "reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life" in her chemotherapy completion video, Jennie says, "What clearly matters to her more than anything now is family, and loving and being loved. Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short to bear grudges forever."

"William has so much on his plate at the moment that I don’t think he has room in his heart or head to deal with all that has gone on with Harry. But first steps do matter. And though the brothers may never be close again, or even live on the same continent, it doesn’t mean that the future has to be full of bitterness and bad blood. Catherine is right... family should always be paramount," Jennie added.