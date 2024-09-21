Tim McGraw celebrates wife Fail Hill's 57th birthday

 
Faith Hill receives sweet birthday tributes from Tim McGraw and daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

Tim McGraw paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Faith Hill's on her 57th birthday.

McGraw took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet message for Hill.

The Country music star posted a stunning photo of Hill, mother of their three daughters.

McGraw, 57, penned a sweet note, referring to Hill as his "beautiful, strong, crazy, badass wife."

"Happy birthday to this remarkable woman! My beautiful, strong, crazy, badass wife!!!!" he wrote, adding, "love my girl with everything that I am and could ever hope to be! She is our beacon, our rock, our strength."

McGraw reflected on how blessed he and their daughters are, saying, "The girls and I are so very blessed! Our girls could not have a better role model in their lives as how to be an incredibly strong woman. And how to believe in themselves and be in charge of their lives (every aspect of their lives)!"

"Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!" he concluded.

Additionally, their daughters, Gracie, 27, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 22, also paid tributes to their mom from their respective Instagram handles.

Gracie shared a throwback photo of them together by a pool, calling Hill "the best of the best."

Maggie referred to her mom as her "BFF" alongside a picture of them dancing at a concert.

Meanwhile, Audrey expressed her admiration with a sweet message, saying, "Happy birthday mom, the most beautiful, inside and out. I love you so much."

