Jennifer Lopez joins Matt Damon in Ben Affleck 'mercy squad': Source

Jennifer Lopez reportedly sympathizes with Ben Affleck amid troubling times.



According to a new report of In Touch Weekly, the Good Will Hunting alum has put a mental strain on himself after his second wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce.

Even though he manages to look calm on the inside, the actor is reportedly struggling to cope with the situation, as per the outlet’s report.

Nonetheless, his family and friends, including Jenniferr Lopez, have been taking care of him, and have formed a Ben “mercy squad”. This is reportedly why Jennifer pays him a visit occasionally.

A confidante recently shared, “That’s the main reason you’re seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he’s okay."

They even revealed, "His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too,” after which they resigned from the chat.

The report comes after Ben and Jennifer had rare reunion at the Beverly Hills Hotel last Saturday. The duo seemingly crossed path for the sake of their kids, Samuel, 12, and Seraphina, 15 and Jennifer's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.