Photo: Kaia Gerber trying to up her game for Austin Butler's attention: Source

Austin Butler is reportedly struggling to make time for his lady love Kaia Gerber.

In the wake of the pair’s breakup rumours, an insider shared with Life & Style the potential reason which might be dragging the lovebirds away from each other despite their cultural differences.

The source revealed that one reason could be “the crazy pressure Austin has been under over the last two years as he became a household name.”

“These are issues Kaia has always had a hard time getting her arms around, along with Austin’s crazy schedule where he’s been filming almost constantly for the last 18 months,” the source also noted.

“Austin is a good guy, but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship. At least that’s how it looks when you spend time with them as a couple,” they continued.

Despite these struggles, the model “is trying to up her game and stay interesting” to her the Elvis hitmaker, whom she has been dating since December 2021.