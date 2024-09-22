Photo: Emily Blunt recalls kids brutal reaction to 'The Devil Wears Prada'

In The Devil Wears Prada, Emily Blunt received raved reviews for her acting. But, her kids were not amused.

Recalling their reaction, the Oppenheimer star, who played an assistant in the top fashion magazine, said, “They thought I was the meanest person they’ve ever met.”

Released in 2006, the film went on to become a cult hit as Emily told Page Six, “It’s incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people … and it’s quoted to me every week.”

She continued, “At the time I was young, it was my first big movie,” adding, “I remember my agent calling me and telling me about the opening weekend. I was like, ‘Is that good?’ Like I didn’t know what was good.”

In the meantime, Emily has been married to John Krasinski for nearly two decades after a mutual friend introduced them. The pair shares two kids.