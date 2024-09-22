Kim Kardashian speeds up work for prison reform

For quite some years, Kim Kardashian has been working for prison reforms, and in light of her activism, she is said to have met the Menendez brothers, who had been jailed for killing their parents.



According to TMZ, the visit came over the weekend at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County, where the aspirant lawyer spoke about prison reform.

Scores of people met the inmates besides her, including her family, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, film producer Scott Budnick, and Cooper Koch, who plays one of the jailed brothers in Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The show is based on a real-life story in which the brothers said to shoot their parents after their father sexually abused them for years with the knowledge of their mother.

The Netflix series, meanwhile, received a thumbs-down from Erik, who wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

His wife, Tammi Menendez, shared his message online. “It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced r*** trauma differently than women.”