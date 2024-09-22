 
Rapper 6ix9ine lands in legal trouble due to his ex

The Gooba rapper 6ix9ine and his ex-girlfriend broke up in August 2024

September 22, 2024

Rapper 6ix9ine has landed himself into a legal trouble after being sued by his ex-girlfriend.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper been sued by former lover Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Diaz for alleged physical and sexual abuse.

Moreover, he has also been accused of maliciously sharing her now-deleted intimate photos online.

The American musician, whose real name Daniel Hernandez, according to the court documents, drugged and abused his former lover.

He has also been accused of stealing money from her in order to sustain his luxurious lifestyle, and forcing his ex to undergo cosmetic surgeries, will according to the documents.

Jorgina, who ended the relationship with the rapper in August after learning about his alleged theft and fraud, is seeking $1 million (£750,000) in damages and wants the court to block him from sharing more pictures of her.

However, the Fefe hitmaker has denied the allegations, and claimed on the contrary he helped his ex out when she was struggling financially.

"All that jewellery is mine, that car she's riding in I bought, the penthouse she got in the Dominican Republic I bought," he told the publication.

