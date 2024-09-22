 
Geo News

Lily Collins spills the beans on favourite outfit from 'Emily In Paris'

'Emily In Paris' star Lily Collins talks wardrobe and favourite fashion statements throughout four seasons

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Lily Collins spills the beans on favourite outfit from Emily In Paris
Lily Collins spills the beans on favourite outfit from 'Emily In Paris'

Lily Collins has developed a taste for more high-fashion outfits during her time filming Emily In Paris. 

Collins, 35, recently made an exciting revelation at the Paley Center for Media this week answering a question about her favourite fashion statement from the show.

“The black-and-white ball gown by Harris Reed was my most epic favorite look,” the actress told Page Six, referring to the black-and-white striped catsuit with an attachable ball skirt and a dramatic hat from season four's episode 'Masquerade.' 

The monochrome ensemble was typically inspired by a striped dress worn by Babe Paley’s daughter Amanda Carter Burden to Truman Capote’s 1966 Black and White Ball as well as Audrey Hepburn's costume in My Fair Lady.

Collins also pointed to an outfit she wore in Rome in the last episode of Season 4 as a personal favorite.

“I wear a collared shirt and a vintage Alaïa skirt with flats, and I felt very ‘Italian vacation mode Emily.'”

“This show really allows us to pay tribute to wonderful icons throughout the years, and Audrey specifically this season,” Collins told the outlet.

“I grew up loving her films, her work with UNICEF, and her overall being, so it’s nice to have those moments,” the actress concluded.

Collins also expressed her anticipation to wear Victoria Beckham someday as Season 5 is confirmed to be in the works.

“I would love to wear a little Victoria Beckham. I think that would be fun,” Collins shared. “I feel like it’s very chic. Emily is embracing black more, and that tailored aesthetic, and I feel like that would be lovely.”

Emily in Paris Season Four, Part One debuted on August 15 while Part Two will be available for streaming on September 12.

Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry with obvious signs about 'what matters'
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry with obvious signs about 'what matters'
Rapper 6ix9ine lands in legal trouble due to his ex
Rapper 6ix9ine lands in legal trouble due to his ex
Kim Kardashian speeds up work for prison reform
Kim Kardashian speeds up work for prison reform
Sean Diddy Combs' newly resurfaced interview sends alarms
Sean Diddy Combs' newly resurfaced interview sends alarms
‘Tight Spot' actress Kathryn Grant departs this life at 90
‘Tight Spot' actress Kathryn Grant departs this life at 90
Gwen Stefani expresses 'love' for Dua Lipa
Gwen Stefani expresses 'love' for Dua Lipa
Dakota Fanning reminisces her time as child actor
Dakota Fanning reminisces her time as child actor
Slash to unveil details behind successful solo album: 'A blues guy'
Slash to unveil details behind successful solo album: 'A blues guy'