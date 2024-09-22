Lily Collins spills the beans on favourite outfit from 'Emily In Paris'

Lily Collins has developed a taste for more high-fashion outfits during her time filming Emily In Paris.

Collins, 35, recently made an exciting revelation at the Paley Center for Media this week answering a question about her favourite fashion statement from the show.

“The black-and-white ball gown by Harris Reed was my most epic favorite look,” the actress told Page Six, referring to the black-and-white striped catsuit with an attachable ball skirt and a dramatic hat from season four's episode 'Masquerade.'

The monochrome ensemble was typically inspired by a striped dress worn by Babe Paley’s daughter Amanda Carter Burden to Truman Capote’s 1966 Black and White Ball as well as Audrey Hepburn's costume in My Fair Lady.



Collins also pointed to an outfit she wore in Rome in the last episode of Season 4 as a personal favorite.

“I wear a collared shirt and a vintage Alaïa skirt with flats, and I felt very ‘Italian vacation mode Emily.'”

“This show really allows us to pay tribute to wonderful icons throughout the years, and Audrey specifically this season,” Collins told the outlet.

“I grew up loving her films, her work with UNICEF, and her overall being, so it’s nice to have those moments,” the actress concluded.

Collins also expressed her anticipation to wear Victoria Beckham someday as Season 5 is confirmed to be in the works.

“I would love to wear a little Victoria Beckham. I think that would be fun,” Collins shared. “I feel like it’s very chic. Emily is embracing black more, and that tailored aesthetic, and I feel like that would be lovely.”

Emily in Paris Season Four, Part One debuted on August 15 while Part Two will be available for streaming on September 12.