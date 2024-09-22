 
Salma Hayek celebrates daughter, Valentina: 'teaches me so many things'

Salma Hayek, marked her daughter, Valentina's 17th birthday

September 22, 2024

Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter, Valentina’s 17th birthday!

The 58-year-old actress, took to her official Instagram account to pay a touching tribute to Valentina through a string of nostalgic photos.

Reflecting on her “last birthday at home” Hayek uploaded the emotional post on her official Instagram account.

In the upload, a collection of nostalgic videos and photos were showcased, featuring Valentina’s life from childhood. It also highlighted moments with Hayek’s husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

One photo of Valentina features her in the backseat of a car having a rather playful cat face paint while in another she can be seen grinning ear-to-ear at the camera with plastic fangs.

Amongst the string of photos, Valentina can also be seen in one, climbing a tree. The upload was captioned, “My baby last birthday at home (for now) Im already having separation anxiety she makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale.”

