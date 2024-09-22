Tate Donovan recalls 'tough' experience on 'Friends' with Jennifer Aniston

Tate Donovan, who played the character Joshua in the famous sitcom, Friends recalled his work and dating dynamics with star Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed the character, Rachel.

Even though, on-screen, it was depicted that Joshua would be Rachel’s crush and the first guy she ver asks out, in reality, the celebrities had been dating each other for two years.

However, the two ended up parting ways but still had to work together for the filming of the popular TV series.

As per The Independent, Donovan first recalled how he was approached for his role on Friends, stating, “The producers came to me and said, ‘Hey, we want you to do a five-episode arc where you guys are dating and you’re not really that into her.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so you’re gonna do that thing.’”

He further revealed, “We were just breaking up and I, for some weird reason, thought that maybe working together would ease the breakup. Maybe we’d become friends quicker. I just wanted to go gently into the good night – we both did.”

Additionally, Donovan also got candid about how he thought working with Aniston, despite their breakup would change their dynamic for the good.

“It was very tough. Everyone was so supportive, but it was hard. It’s like going to class when you’re in high school and you’ve broken up with the girl who you sat next to and… it’s tough,” he admitted.