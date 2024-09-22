Oasis set for documentary inspired by 'The Beatles: Get Back' ahead of reunion tour

Oasis set for documentary mirroring 'The Beatles: Get Back' ahead of reunion tour

Oasis is reportedly in talks for a new documentary ahead of their reunion tour.

After the reconciliation of estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, the iconic band is set to return to the stage first time in 16 years.

The Sun reported that according to insiders AppleTV+ is leading the race to secure rights for the documentary, which would capture the lead-up to the reunion tour.

An insider stated, "This is set to be the film of the decade, with Apple TV+ proposing huge money to bag the rights to this documentary."

"They are facing competition from other streamers such as Amazon Prime and Netflix but Apple have thrown all their weight behind this one," they added.

The project is being compared to The Beatles: Get Back, which provided an in-depth look at the making of the band's iconic Let It Be album.

The source said, "Fans can expect it to be in the same style as the Beatles documentary which gave a never-before-seen insight into the band."

Oasis is set to perform 19 shows across the UK and Ireland for their reunion tour, with stops in cities like Cardiff, Manchester, and London.

Notably, the band has added extra dates to accommodate the overwhelming fans demand.