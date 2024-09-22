Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday

Sabrina Carpenter has recollected celebrating her 21st birthday during the Covid pandemic.



The 25-year-old singer told W magazine that she decided to test her alcohol limits.

"My 21st birthday was in the beginning of a lockdown and that's a bummer,” Carpenter said, adding, “But I did decide that I would really test my alcohol limitations."

"So I think I had around 11 shots of tequila and then that was the end of that," the Espresso hitmaker said, adding that she is not a tequila girl anymore.

The Taste singer went on to say that she quickly realized she was a "lightweight" and that she "probably should have only had two" tequila shots.

She also mentioned that she was at home with her sisters at that time.

In other news, the 25-year-old singer has also recently become the female solo artist with the most combined weeks at number one in a calendar year as her new song Taste spent its fourth week at the top of the charts.

Additionally, her newly released album Short N’ Sweet follows Carpenter's 2021 album Emails I Can't Send, which created hits like Nonsense, Feather, and Because I Liked a Boy, marking her highest-charting effort on the Billboard 200 albums chart.