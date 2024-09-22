 
Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates her birthday on May 11

September 22, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday

Sabrina Carpenter has recollected celebrating her 21st birthday during the Covid pandemic.

The 25-year-old singer told W magazine that she decided to test her alcohol limits. 

"My 21st birthday was in the beginning of a lockdown and that's a bummer,” Carpenter said, adding, “But I did decide that I would really test my alcohol limitations."

"So I think I had around 11 shots of tequila and then that was the end of that," the Espresso hitmaker said, adding that she is not a tequila girl anymore. 

The Taste singer went on to say that she quickly realized she was a "lightweight" and that she "probably should have only had two" tequila shots.

She also mentioned that she was at home with her sisters at that time.

In other news, the 25-year-old singer has also recently become the female solo artist with the most combined weeks at number one in a calendar year as her new song Taste spent its fourth week at the top of the charts.

Additionally, her newly released album Short N’ Sweet follows Carpenter's 2021 album Emails I Can't Send, which created hits like Nonsense, Feather, and Because I Liked a Boy, marking her highest-charting effort on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

