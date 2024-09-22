Travis Kelce’s teammates bugging him with comments on Taylor Swift: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is going strong, but the future might hold some challenges for the popular couple.



According to an insider privy to Life & Style, Taylor Swift is feeling “uneasy” about how NFL is using her to promote the 2024 season.

Reportedly, “the die-hard fans” of the games “aren’t too happy either” with NFL giving the songstress too much of the screen time.

“People are telling her to ignore the haters,” the source mentioned and addressed, “but it’s a little stressful for her.”

Elaborating further on Taylor’s presence on the first two games of Travis’s 2024 season, the source confided that things are getting overwhelming for Travis as well “because he’s now got to smooth things out behind the scenes to make sure that people know she’s not trying to sort of impose herself.”

“His teammates are giving him a pretty hard time about it too calling him Mr. Taylor Swift and saying he’s letting her run is life, which really bugs him,” the source also dished.

In conclusion, they remarked, “He’s not blaming her for it, but it is causing some tension.”