 
Geo News

BTS Jin's scheme of kidnapping J-Hope exposed

BTS member Jin reveals his plan of abducting his bandmate J-Hope

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

BTS Jin’s scheme of kidnapping J-Hope exposed
BTS Jin’s scheme of kidnapping J-Hope exposed

BTS member Kim Seok-jin, (aka Jin) recently shared his “funny” plan that involved J-Hope.

It happened after Jin attended Milan Fashion Week on Friday and hosted a live session on Weverse on Saturday morning before flying to Seoul.

In the live, the singer talked about his upcoming variety show Run Jin and his experience at the fashion event’s after party, where he revealed that he planned to kidnap J-Hope straight from his military base for his show.

For those unversed, J-Hope is also a BTS member and is currently serving in the Korean military, as is required of all male members.

The 31-year-old singer said, “Hobi will definitely appear on Run Seokjin! Because I will make him. He will appear at least once. I can kidnap J-Hope the moment he gets discharged and drag him to the filming site. Hope-ah, I don’t know if you’ll see this or not, but I started working at 12 o’clock after I got out.”

Moreover, he also wondered how J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, would feel about this idea, adding that it does not really matter to him because he has already made up his mind.

“Actually, your thoughts on this aren’t important because kidnapping you is my decision,” Jin said with a smile.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that according to BBC, Jin completed his eighteen-month military service in June 2024, while J-Hope will be finishing his service soon.

Jorgie Porter does gender reveal after Italian babymoon with Oliver Piotrowski
Jorgie Porter does gender reveal after Italian babymoon with Oliver Piotrowski
Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all
Meghan Markle sparks fears with her royal tell-all
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City video
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid turn heads in New York City
Miley Cyrus to exchange rings with Maxx Morando after divorce: Source
Miley Cyrus to exchange rings with Maxx Morando after divorce: Source
Kate Middleton, Prince William deliver major blow to Harry, Meghan with latest US move
Kate Middleton, Prince William deliver major blow to Harry, Meghan with latest US move
Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday
Sabrina Carpenter takes trip down memory lane with ‘pandemic' birthday
Cardi B shares glimpse from kids' shopping trip
Cardi B shares glimpse from kids' shopping trip
Taylor Swift 'feeling uneasy' to support 'NFL' due to fans: Source
Taylor Swift 'feeling uneasy' to support 'NFL' due to fans: Source