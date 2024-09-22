BTS Jin’s scheme of kidnapping J-Hope exposed

BTS member Kim Seok-jin, (aka Jin) recently shared his “funny” plan that involved J-Hope.

It happened after Jin attended Milan Fashion Week on Friday and hosted a live session on Weverse on Saturday morning before flying to Seoul.

In the live, the singer talked about his upcoming variety show Run Jin and his experience at the fashion event’s after party, where he revealed that he planned to kidnap J-Hope straight from his military base for his show.

For those unversed, J-Hope is also a BTS member and is currently serving in the Korean military, as is required of all male members.

The 31-year-old singer said, “Hobi will definitely appear on Run Seokjin! Because I will make him. He will appear at least once. I can kidnap J-Hope the moment he gets discharged and drag him to the filming site. Hope-ah, I don’t know if you’ll see this or not, but I started working at 12 o’clock after I got out.”

Moreover, he also wondered how J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, would feel about this idea, adding that it does not really matter to him because he has already made up his mind.

“Actually, your thoughts on this aren’t important because kidnapping you is my decision,” Jin said with a smile.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that according to BBC, Jin completed his eighteen-month military service in June 2024, while J-Hope will be finishing his service soon.