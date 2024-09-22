 
Jorgie Porter does gender reveal after Italian babymoon with Oliver Piotrowski

September 22, 2024

Soap star Jorgie Porter is soon to welcome a baby girl, which marks her second child fiancé Oliver Piotrowski.

The Hollyoaks actress, 36, took her anticipation to Instagram on Sunday with a glimpse of her gender reveal party.

The soon-to-be mum-of-two was dressed in a white full-sleeved bodycon dress, proudly embracing her growing baby bump.

Porter held up a balloon which read, "Boy or girl?"

The star also shared a video of a white cake which had 'Coming soon...' written across the top in icing.

Jorgie then added a photo of the cake sliced up, showing a pink sponge inside before adding a video of her devouring the dessert.

The star captioned her post, "Thank you sooooo much for all your messages! We still can’t believe it"

"We’re having a GIRL," she further before concluding with a cake review.

"P.S this cake was something else."

A month before the baby news, the Hollyoaks alum enjoyed a romantic babymoon in Italy with her fiancé Oliver Piotrowski.

The couple welcomed their first child Forest, now 21 months, in December 2022.

