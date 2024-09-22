Photo: Dwayne Johnson prioritizing 'escapism, fun' over politics: Source

Dwayne Johnson reportedly does not care a bit about fighting for politics.

Even though “Dwayne still wants to be president, but for him 2024 is about two things: getting more movie projects in the can and getting the WWE and its roster of superstars ready for the move to Netflix,” claimed a source privy to In Touch Weekly.

“For one thing, he’s been shooting all summer and can barely even look at the news when he’s on that kind of schedule,” the source dished about the reason why he is not focused on gaining some ground in politics.

They went on to reveal, “For another thing, especially with his key coworker [Dana] emerging as such a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Dwayne just isn’t interested in fighting about politics, publicly or privately.”

The source maintained that politics is the last thing on the actor’s mine especially “when he has so much else on his plate, including two back-to-back Moana projects to promote to very young audiences who don’t care one bit about politics.”

“He’s just putting the real world on the back burner this year to focus on the things that made him famous in the first place: escapism, fun, and entertaining kids of all ages.”

Signing off from the chat, the confidante added, “Right now, nothing is more important to the guy.”