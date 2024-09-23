Prince William, Kate to give Harry ‘masterclass' on how to win America

Prince William and Kate Middleton can teach Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who the real royals are in America, says an expert.



Nathan Kay in his piece for Express, notes how the Waleses can vanquish the Sussex Royal name.

He notes: “While Harry and Meghan are busy making waves in California, it seems the real power play is happening a little more quietly, and a lot more gracefully here in Blighty. “

Speaking of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the expert says: “Prince William and Princess Kate are poised to give their estranged royal relatives a masterclass in how royalty – real royalty – should be done.”

He notes: “But unlike the Sussexes, William and Kate’s approach is about understated elegance, an appreciation for duty, and an ability to command respect without the need for tabloid-fuelled drama.”

“William and Kate's recent move to expand their charitable foundation stateside, complete with trademarks and patents, signals more than just a savvy business venture. It's a pointed reminder that the Windsor name still carries weight – serious weight – when wielded with a bit of class,” says Kay.

“After the Sussex-led soap opera in recent years, a time during which the monarchy has been relentlessly scrutinised, William and Kate’s plans to tap into the American charitable sphere feels like the monarchy’s polite response,” says Kay.