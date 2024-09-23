Michael Emerson says 'Lost' was not really lost after finale end

When the finale of the Lost was aired in 2010, it divided viewers. However, one of its stars, Michael Emerson, threw his weight behind the controversial ending.

The actor, who played Benjamin Linus, told The Mirror, "I thought it was all great. I thought the writing was smart, as smart as it can be when you're having to do so many episodes."

"I love the ending. I can't think of a way in which it would be improved for me," he added.

In a separate interview with Radio Times, he doubled down on his support, "Oh, I adored it when we shot it, and I like it even better with the passage of time. I think it's a wonderful conclusion."

He continued, "I always say, every show dictates its own ending by the form of its narrative, by the way it was constructed. So a show like Lost can't have the same ending as something more linear or conventional.

"It was a fantasy and an allegory exploding out from the centre. So to end it, you must bring all the parts back to the centre, I think. At least, it seems to me, that that was what they were attempting to do."