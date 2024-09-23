Kate Middleton takes control of her narrative with key move

Kate Middleton’s video, in which she announced the completion of her preventative chemotherapy, was a strategic move to control the narrative around her health, an expert has revealed.



According to PR expert Luana Ribeira, the video showcased the Princess of Wales’ role as a wife and mother, while sharing her cancer journey.

Praising the "beautifully shot" and "deeply moving" video as a way for Kate to connect with the public while maintaining privacy, the expert said the Princess prevented speculation and conspiracy theories.

"The moving video update from the Princess of Wales highlights that Kate is first and foremost a wife and mother,” the expert told GB News.

"The video, which reveals Kate has now finished her chemotherapy, was a smart move by Kensington Palace as it keeps them in control of the message,” she claimed.

Ribeira explainged: "When Kate first revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, it came after weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories.

"The decision to film a video keeping the public in the loop prevents a repeat of this and allows Kate to share her own message about her journey.

"The video is beautifully shot, deeply moving but most importantly, the focus is on the Princess of Wales as a loving wife and mother, spending quality time with her family as she heals and recovers."

She went on to add that the video was Kate’s “gentle way of reminding people of the real human being behind the title and the need she has for space and privacy as she continues to work on her health.”

"People are no longer satisfied by the secretive, behind-closed-doors approach and impersonal statements favoured by monarchs in the past.”