Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux 'rewrite' post-divorce rules

Remaining friends after divorce is not common, but not for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, as the latter is said to be keeping their friendly bond by inviting his ex to his wedding.



A well-placed source reveals, “Justin and Jen have an enduring connection." They spilled, “Even though they were only married for a couple of years, they’ve stayed in touch and remained best friends.”

His engagement to Nicole Brydon Bloom did not change his cordial relations with the Friends star, with whom he called it quits after three years of marriage in 2018.

Insiders described the bond the duo shares after their split as “rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style.”

“It might feel weird to regular folks, but you have to remember Jen and Justin are not ordinary people!,” the bird chirped.

In the meantime, Jennifer's other longtime friend, Matt LeBlanc, has become a source of concern for the actress after his untoward behaviour.

“What’s concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he’s such a recluse these days, and they barely hear from him from one month to the next,” the tipster tattled to the outlet

“He’s been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry,” the mole concluded.