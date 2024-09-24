Prince William opts for chic look after Kate Middleton recovery

Prince William has reportedly found time to focus on himself after his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer.

Sources told In Touch he was going for a complete makeover, and rocking a beard was the first step in his aim to look smart and sexier.

"He’s been on a bit of a self-improvement kick lately,” they spilled. "With Kate doing so much better health-wise, he’s had a little more time to focus on things like fitness and his overall appearance."

"He’s lost a little weight and had a whole new set of custom suits made. You can see how smart he looks these days, and that’s very intentional."

In August, the Prince of Wales debuted his headline-making look in the congratulatory video of the U.K.’s Olympic athletes.

Surprisingly, the bearded look was rare among the British royal family. For example, it was the first time the father-of-three had rocked stubble since 2008.

“William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has,” the snitch revealed. "He’d have been wearing one for years now if it weren’t for royal protocol."

"It might sound silly, but [Prince] Harry wasn’t lying in his memoir when he wrote that he and William fought about his wedding day beard," the bird chirped.

"Harry had to get special permission for his beard, and that did aggravate William since he’s always followed royal protocol out of respect for the Queen.”

However, after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, “certain protocols are loosening,” the mole squealed. “William is taking full advantage and growing out his beard.”

“It’s looking like he’ll probably keep it there for a while. He might even grow it out thicker.”