Taylor Swift misses Travis Kelce's intense match for the first time

Taylor Swift reportedly did not attend boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football match on Sunday against the Falcons.



According to NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast, there was no footage shown of the Fortnight singer arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the match between the Chiefs and Falcons.

During the whole broadcast, Swift, who was a regular at the previous two Kelce’s opening games, was nowhere to be seen during the whole match, as per Page Six.

This is the first time that the Anti-Hero hitmaker was absent at one of her boyfriend’s games during this NFL season.

Swift’s absence from Sunday match comes a day after she was photographed in New York City with friend and model Gigi Hadid.



The duo was spotted enjoying a lowkey Saturday night out in SoHo where they grabbed a bite at The Corner Store restaurant.

Despite missing her footballer boyfriend’s game, the Cruel Summer singer has plans to attend as many Chiefs games as she can during her current break from Eras Tour, according to the Us Weekly.

She will resume her remaining shows from October 18 which will be concluded later in December, 2024.