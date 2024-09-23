Prince Harry has ‘no time’ for King Charles despite staying near Palace

Prince Harry will be staying near the Buckingham Palace during his forthcoming London visit to attend the WellChild Awards on September 30th.



However, the Duke of Sussex will have no time for King Charles due to his tight schedule and the monarch’s prior commitments.

As per The Express, Charles will celebrate the Scottish Parliament's 25th anniversary on September 28, and his travel plans following the event are uncertain.

Hence, it is highly unlikely that the father-son could meet, which reduces the chances of a royal reunion, reported the publication.

Speaking on the matter, an insider said that Harry and Charles meeting has not been ruled out but is "highly unlikely.”

"The King is due to head south in late September," they said. "The King and Queen will mark the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament on September 28 and will have several free days afterwards."

The insider added, "There are currently discussions ongoing about finding a mutually agreeable place in the diary."

"If the King decides to head to London in the evening of Sunday 29 for meetings pencilled inearly that week, it is still looking highly unlikely that there will be time to meet with his son," they continued.

"It still hasn't been decided if His Majesty will head to Highgrove or London on the tail end of Scotland or how his plans will pan out during that week.

"Harry is also making a flying visit and his travel plans have already been booked and organised. There still could be something worked out as nothing is set in stone but it doesn't look promising."