Zendaya opens up about 'fame' pressure amid 'Dune: Part Two' promotion

Zendaya opened up about the pressures of fame while promoting Dune: Part Two over the weekend in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress joined director Denis Villeneuve and co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler on Saturday for a conversation moderated by journalist Erik Davis.

According to Deadline, a question from the audience drew comparisons between the warnings of the Messianic cult depicted in Dune with the state of celebrity fame in current pop culture.

Moreover, Chalamet who portrays Paul Atreides in the Dune films, volunteered to respond first but jokingly told his colleagues, “If I start answering, you guys need to answer too though.”

As far as Zendaya’s role is concerned, she plays Chalamet's love interest Chani in the films and stayed true to her character by saying, “I'll have your back, I gotcha.”

As per Daily Mail, Chalamet talked about past cult leaders while the Spiderman: No Way Home actress focused on her own experience dealing with being an international celebrity.

In regards to this, she stated, “I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it. I do love my job, I'm so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this, don't get me wrong, but I am terrified of that part of it, often.”

Additionally, the American actress continued by explaining that she grew up as an introvert as she claimed, “I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn't natural, that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armor to pretend to go out and do the job.”

It is worth mentioning that Zendaya currently stars in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria and has twice won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work portraying teenage drug addict Ruby 'Rue' Bennett.

Earlier this year, the Oakland native starred in the romantic sports drama Challengers and also was a producer of the film.