Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans’ highly awaited 'Red One' trailer rolls out

The makers of Red One movie finally released the film’s second trailer, leaving fans excited.



Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, the upcoming Christmas comedy movie’s trailer begins with bounty hunter Jack O’Malley (played by the latter) saving himself from being kidnapped.

He later find out that Santa Claus has been abducted, putting Christmas in a potential jeopardy.

Now to save Christmas, he teams up with North Pole’s Head of Security Callum Drift (played by Dwayne) to bring Santa back.

Moreover, the three-minute- trailer also hinted at some hidden portal stations found in toy store supply closets, according to Rolling Stone.

Apart from Chris and Dwayne, the Jake Kasdan directed film stars Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, J.K. Simmons and Wesley Kimmel.

The forth coming film reunites the director with Johnson as they both had previously collaborated on the third and fourth installments of the Jumanji franchise.

Red One is set to debut globally in theaters on November 15, 2024.

