 
Geo News

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' highly awaited 'Red One' trailer rolls out

Action-comedy 'Red One' is set to arrive in theaters in November 2024

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans’ highly awaited Red One trailer rolls out
Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans’ highly awaited 'Red One' trailer rolls out

The makers of Red One movie finally released the film’s second trailer, leaving fans excited.

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, the upcoming Christmas comedy movie’s trailer begins with bounty hunter Jack O’Malley (played by the latter) saving himself from being kidnapped.

He later find out that Santa Claus has been abducted, putting Christmas in a potential jeopardy.

Now to save Christmas, he teams up with North Pole’s Head of Security Callum Drift (played by Dwayne) to bring Santa back.

Moreover, the three-minute- trailer also hinted at some hidden portal stations found in toy store supply closets, according to Rolling Stone.

Apart from Chris and Dwayne, the Jake Kasdan directed film stars Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, J.K. Simmons and Wesley Kimmel.

The forth coming film reunites the director with Johnson as they both had previously collaborated on the third and fourth installments of the Jumanji franchise.

Red One is set to debut globally in theaters on November 15, 2024.

Action-comedy 'Red One' is set to arrive in theaters in November 2024


Zendaya opens up about 'fame' pressure amid 'Dune: Part Two' promotion
Zendaya opens up about 'fame' pressure amid 'Dune: Part Two' promotion
'Jane's Addiction's' tour cancellation leads Perry Farrell to seek medical help?
'Jane's Addiction's' tour cancellation leads Perry Farrell to seek medical help?
Princess Diana's family struggles to stay connected with Harry amid royal family rift video
Princess Diana's family struggles to stay connected with Harry amid royal family rift
Meghan Markle using Prince Harry in Hollywood plot for massive punishment
Meghan Markle using Prince Harry in Hollywood plot for massive punishment
Prince William makes huge sacrifice for Kate Middleton's mental health
Prince William makes huge sacrifice for Kate Middleton's mental health
Madonna makes headturner entry and bold exit for Dolce & Gabbana Milan show
Madonna makes headturner entry and bold exit for Dolce & Gabbana Milan show
Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with special reminder
Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with special reminder
Ed Sheeran shocks crowd with surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert video
Ed Sheeran shocks crowd with surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert