Kelsey Parker's new mystery boyfriend unveiled

Kelsey Parker confirmed she's in a relationship on Sunday on social media

September 23, 2024

Kelsey Parker's new beau is aspiring musician Tom James, whom she reportedly "first met at a memorial football game honoring her late husband Tom Parker."

A close insider spilled to The Sun that "Tom and Kelsey really hit if off earlier this year and he has been incredibly supportive of her."

“He helped her at a recent charity football match for Tom Parker and has attended other events with,” the source continued.

“She hasn’t been shy about their romance and they pair looked very loved up at a gala last week,” revealed the confidant.

On Sunday, Kelsey took to her Instagram handle to confirm that she is in a relationship by sharing a sweet photo of herself with her new partner.

She captioned the post with a love heart emoji.

Additionally, Kelsey became a widow in March 2022 when her husband, Tom Parker, passed away after losing his battle with brain cancer. He was only 33 years old.

