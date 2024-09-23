 
The Weeknd lauded by fans: 'No current artist is dedicated like him'

The Weeknd has been teasing fans with excitement for his highly anticipated album

September 23, 2024

The Weeknd has been lauded by social media fans for the creativity the singer puts in his music.

The singer, born as Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram to post carousels of pictures of unique portraits which left onlookers impressed by the Blinding Lights hitmaker's dedication to create a full visual artistic story.

The 34-year-old singer captioned the post using quotes of Jacob's Ladder that reads, “…if you’ve made your peace, then they are really angels, freeing you from the earth. It’s just a matter of how you look at it…”

His captivating post was not only noticed but also applauded by social media users as one fan wrote, “No current artist is this dedicated to creating a full visual artistic story in the form of music.”

Another fan requested the singer, “Abel please drop the album.”

Most of the users called his posted pictures simply "art" as one fan commented, “These pictures are so beautiful. The pictures are like a work of art.”

Moreover, The Weeknd’s recently released song Dancing In The Flames has officially entered the Top 25 at pop radio chart this week.

His new song is a part of his forthcoming sixth album album Hurry Up Tomorrow which is also the final installment of his ongoing trilogy, consisting of other hit albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

