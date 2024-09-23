Kate Middleton wants to see Prince William groveling

Kate Middleton is reportedly of the opinion that Prince William needs very much to ‘grovel’ at her feet more, in order to make up for the silence that ensued over the Rose Hanbury cheating drama.

News of this has been brough to light by an informant with close ties to the Windsor’s.

According to their findings which were made during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the insider while, “Princess Kate has always played by the rules, but ignoring the problem just made it worse.”

To Kate, “it would have made a huge difference for her if William came out and publicly, loudly condemned the rumors from the start. But since he didn't, he's doing everything he can now to placate her and make her feel loved and respected.”

Before singing off the insider did admit, “He definitely stepped up while she was sick, but he's still got a lot of groveling to do.”

The same informant also referenced Kate’s cancer announcement video where she gave glimpses into her family life with Prince William.

For it the expert said, “The prince and princess are usually incredibly private, especially with the kids, but this was shockingly intimate.”

“It was a calculated move to show a united front so there would be no doubt as to the state of their marriage. And beyond that, the video was designed to celebrate Kate.”