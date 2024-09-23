 
Geo News

Kate Middleton wants to see Prince William groveling

Kate Middleton believes Prince William still has a lot of groveling still to do for her

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Kate Middleton wants to see Prince William groveling
Kate Middleton wants to see Prince William groveling

Kate Middleton is reportedly of the opinion that Prince William needs very much to ‘grovel’ at her feet more, in order to make up for the silence that ensued over the Rose Hanbury cheating drama.

News of this has been brough to light by an informant with close ties to the Windsor’s.

According to their findings which were made during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the insider while, “Princess Kate has always played by the rules, but ignoring the problem just made it worse.”

To Kate, “it would have made a huge difference for her if William came out and publicly, loudly condemned the rumors from the start. But since he didn't, he's doing everything he can now to placate her and make her feel loved and respected.”

Before singing off the insider did admit, “He definitely stepped up while she was sick, but he's still got a lot of groveling to do.”

The same informant also referenced Kate’s cancer announcement video where she gave glimpses into her family life with Prince William.

For it the expert said, “The prince and princess are usually incredibly private, especially with the kids, but this was shockingly intimate.”

“It was a calculated move to show a united front so there would be no doubt as to the state of their marriage. And beyond that, the video was designed to celebrate Kate.”

Blake Lively breaks cover since 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Blake Lively breaks cover since 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Jennifer Lopez twisting the knife in Ben Affleck till he spirals and lands into rehab
Jennifer Lopez twisting the knife in Ben Affleck till he spirals and lands into rehab
Eric Stonestreet opens up on 'Modern Family' spin-off and possible reunion
Eric Stonestreet opens up on 'Modern Family' spin-off and possible reunion
Jamie Foxx marries off daughter Corinne to Joe Hooten
Jamie Foxx marries off daughter Corinne to Joe Hooten
Hilarie Burton opens up about her 'female-led team' on 'One Tree Hill' sequel
Hilarie Burton opens up about her 'female-led team' on 'One Tree Hill' sequel
The Weeknd lauded by fans: 'No current artist is dedicated like him'
The Weeknd lauded by fans: 'No current artist is dedicated like him'
Kelsey Parker's new mystery boyfriend unveiled
Kelsey Parker's new mystery boyfriend unveiled
Johnny Depp makes first public step since the Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp makes first public step since the Amber Heard trial