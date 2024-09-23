Justin Timberlake announced as headliner for 2025 Belsonic festival

Justin Timberlake is all set to take the stage in Ireland as he has been announced as the first headliner to perform at Belsonic 2025.

As per latest reports, the 43-year-old singer will perform at Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 26 next year.

A released statement said, "Fans can expect to hear their favorite hit singles spanning across his entire catalogue alongside singles from his latest album Everything I Thought It Was. Justin's sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, is now available on all platforms.”

"Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he’s sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of NSYNC,” continued the statement.

For those unversed, Timberlake pleaded guilty last week during his DUI (driving under the influence) case in Sag Harbor.

The Mirrors crooner told the judge, “I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself. I should’ve had better judgment… I understand the seriousness of this.”



“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have,” he further said.