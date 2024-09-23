Meghan Markle wants to become ‘political advocate' in US amid elections

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken to encouraging people to register to vote in the upcoming American presidential election.



However, a royal commentator has criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for getting involved in the presidential election.

The 2024 United States presidential elections will be held on November 5, 2024, With Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump contending to lead the country.

On national voter registration day, Harry and Meghan released a statement via Archewell foundation, which read: “Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.”

“By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters. Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future,” it added.

Weighing in on the Sussexes’ move, royal commentator Rupert Bell told Talk TV: “They are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the last I looked there aren't any royal titles in America."

He added: "For Meghan, she probably wants to see herself as a political advocate, but as the Duchess of Sussex she can't expect to have status in the American political system, that's not the way they operate."