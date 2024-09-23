Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively embrace fall season with casual outing

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively spent some time together amid their ongoing cinematic success.

As per reports by PEOPLE, the popular couple, was spotted holding each other’s hands as they took a walk around New York City.

Embracing the fall weather, Reynolds and Lively, both, wore sweaters and sunglasses, with the former wearing a button-down, light pink coloured sweater while the latter rocked a brown coloured sweater with a flower drawn in the center.

Previously, the It Ends With Us and Deadpool & Wolverine stars were seen together in New York City, out for a stroll on September 16 and marked September 9 as their 12th wedding anniversary.

The power couple has recently made multiple headlines as the two saw massive success with Reynold’s Deadpool & Wolverine as well as Lively’s It Ends With Us.

Both the movies became a huge success and remain amongst the highest-grossing films of 2024 as of yet at the global box office.

"Blake and Ryan are a great team when it comes to both their family and work," an insider spilled to PEOPLE magazine, speaking of the couple’s dynamics, adding, "They're super supportive of each other. He's very proud of her. They have a great marriage and love to celebrate everything they created together."