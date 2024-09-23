Sting confirmed to headline Glasgow Summer Sessions amid ongoing tour

Sting is continuing to make appearances to delight his fans with music!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has been confirmed to be headlining the Glasgow Summer Sessions next year.

Gordon Matthew, who goes by the stage name of Sting and has also remained the front man for band, The Police, till its disbandment in 1986 would perform at the event, scheduled at Bellahouston Park, on June 25, 2025.

As per STV News, Sting might be performing renowned classics that would include tracks like Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message in a Bottle and more.

His Summer Sessions would also be accompanied by Alison Moyet, formerly known as Alf, who will be making her appearance before Sting.

Additionally, the singer and activist is also expected to conduct a string of performances for next summer and would be headlining the Isle of Wight and Latitude festival.



This announcement of Sting headlining the upcoming performance comes after he kicked off his world tour, Sting 3.0, in Germany, earlier this year in May.

Performing in Toronto, he delighted fans, over the weekend by singing his song, I Burn For You, for the first time in 34 years.