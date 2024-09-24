Selena Gomez shares sweet message ahead of 'Emilia Perez' release

Selena Gomez shared a special message ahead of her new film Emilia Perez.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress and singer unveiled a new poster of the Netflix film.

The latest poster featured Gomez as Jessi Del Monte, the character in the Netflix film.

'Emilia Perez' is set to premiere on November 13

In the heartfelt caption, Gomez wrote, "Making this film was worth all the blood, sweat and tears.."

Expressing her gratitude for co-stars, Gomez added, "I am extremely proud of this project, Jacques, @karsiagascon @zoesaldana @adytapaz (the entire family) and cannot wait for you all to see it!! NOVEMBER 13 @netflix."

"This movie changed my life," the Only Murders in the Building actress concluded.

The post generated a wave of support from fans, who shared their excitement for the film’s release.

Notably, Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, joined in the fun with a playful comment, saying, "And the Oscar goes to…"

The Emily in Paris actress, Ashley Park, also added, "Simply can’t wait."

"Can't wait for this movie so proud of you," a fan wrote.

The film Emilia Perez is set to premiere on Netflix on November 13.