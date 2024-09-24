Olivia Munn in baby ‘bliss' after daughter's arrival amid cancer

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are elated to become a family of four.

The couple, who welcomed their baby daughter via surrogacy this month, are happy to brave through Munn’s tumultuous health struggles.

Back in February, Munn told PEOPLE she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her health ordeal was followed by double mastectomy.

Now that the couple have welcomed daughter Mei, both Mulaney and Munn tell PEOPLE that, "They are in total bliss with Méi and Malcolm.”

"After everything they have been through there’s no tighter, closer little family," the insider adds.

This comes a day after the couple announced their child’s birth.

They wrote on Instagram: "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon.”

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel," she continued. "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."