Meghan Markle lives ‘separate life' as Harry feels like ‘spare part'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking time off one another in order to explore themselves.



The Duke of Sussex, who recently returned from an all boys trip marking his birthday, is staying away from Meghan.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier revealed: "It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part."

He added: "He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.