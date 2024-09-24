Prince Harry, Prince William put Royal feud aside for noble cause

Prince Harry and Prince William seem to have put their feud aside to prioritizing their charitable work as they focus on the Diana Awards, an expert has pointed out.



The Duke of Sussex attended the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in New York, supporting The Diana Award and praising young activists for their "true" commitment to his mother's legacy.

Meanwhile, William, the Prince of Wales is also set to host the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, his environmental initiative.

Even though the feuding brothers have no chance to meet each other in New York, a royal commentator has pointed out that William's absence isn't a “deliberate avoidance.”

Speaking on GB News, royal correspondent Cameron Walker claimed that illiam "was never planning to travel" to the state for the Diana Awards, suggesting that he may not have been avoiding a reunion with Harry.

"This is all happening at the same time that Prince William has an event in New York as well because tomorrow it's the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. That's Prince William's initiative to come up with solutions to repair the planets within a decade,” he said.

The expert added, "Prince William is not expected to be in New York, though it's not a deliberate avoidance of his brother, Prince Harry. It was always planned that he wouldn't be travelling."

"Nonetheless, the big coincidence is that both brothers who support the Diana Awards, the charity that honours their mother's legacy, it's on different sides of the Atlantic, and trying to champion different causes.

"So perhaps some would see it as a bit of a shame that neither of them can be in the same country at the same time, but it's a clear point that they both seem to be focused very much on their individual charity work, and not getting distracted by the feud between them."