Courteney Cox makes shocking revelation about 'Scream 7' sign up

Courteney Cox might be bringing an end to her performance in Scream as she has yet to sign on for the seventh Scream movie.

The 60-year-old actress has played journalist Gale Weathers since the first Scream from director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson back in 1996.

According to Daily Mail, she returned for 1997's Scream 2, 2000's Scream 3, 2011's Scream 4, 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI, and is the only actor, aside from Roger L. Jackson who voices the iconic Ghostface killer, to appear in every Scream film.

While there were reports in March that Cox was in talks to return, following the return of Neve Campbell who sat out of Scream VI, she told Variety on Monday she hasn't come aboard quite yet.

In regards to this, Cox stated at the Rock4EB charity event, “I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7.”

Moreover, the Friends alum added that she was “excited” that original Scream writer Kevin Williamson will direct the seventh Scream movie, his first time at the helm in this horror franchise.

Additionally, Cox said of Williamson directing the new installment of the horror franchise, "You can’t get better than that choice. It’s going to be fun.”

Furthermore, she added that there is no timeline in place about deciding whether or not she will return to the franchise as she insisted, “They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.” while adding she hopes they bring back her ex David Arquette.

It is worth mentioning that Cox and Arquette tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed daughter Coco, 20, in 2004 and had starred in the first five films before his Dewey Riley was killed off in 2022's Scream.