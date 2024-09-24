Coldplay shares major concert update leaving Australian fans excited

Coldplay announced four new concert dates for their upcoming Australian tour due to the overwhelming demand.

According to Live Nation Australia, the British rockers will play additional four shows across Sydney and Melbourne for their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

In this regard, the band wrote alongside a picture of frontman Chris Martin performing, “A limited number of additional tickets have just been released and are on sale NOW for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour shows in Melbourne and Sydney!”

Moreover, the Yellow hitmakers will first perform at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on 30 and 31 October, and additional two new shows there on the second and third of November.

Additionally, they will then head to Sydney to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium, on November 6, 7, 9 and 10, before flying out to Auckland, New Zealand for three shows.

As per the outlet, they will be performing eleven shows across Australia and New Zealand from next month, a far cry from the two shows they played in Perth last year.

Furthermore, the rockers will be supported by Nigerian performer Ayra Starr and hip-hop artist Shone on the stage for the two-hour show.

It is worth mentioning that the thrilled Australian fans who missed out the first time took to social media to express their delight at finally scoring a ticket.

Last year, the beloved group performed two very special shows in Perth at Optus Stadium on the November 18 and 19.