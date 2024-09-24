Prince Harry's 'call to action' for African Parks

Prince Harry participated in an event hosted by African Parks that showcased the transformative work the organization is undertaking across the continent, emphasizing their innovative “conservation at scale” initiatives.



Harry attended the event as part of New York Climate Week.

As a passionate advocate for environmental conservation, the Duke joined a distinguished panel, which included notable figures such as Hindou Omarou Ibrahim, Rob Walton, and African Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead.

Together, they engaged in a substantive discussion that illuminated the organization’s ambitious goals and measurable successes in combating climate change, protecting vital ecosystems, and enhancing local livelihoods.

Harry shared a personal and powerful account of his involvement in the historic 2016 translocation of elephants in Malawi. This experience profoundly shaped his understanding of conservation and its extensive impact.

He expressed how this pivotal moment further fueled his commitment to the continent as well as his passion for Africa’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The Duke connected African Parks’ mission to his broader philanthropic vision, highlighting how their strategic approach aligns with his goals for sustainable change.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and investment in conservation efforts, noting that protecting Africa’s natural resources is essential for both the environment and the livelihoods of local communities.