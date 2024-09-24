Prince Harry's surprising statement on royal return resurfaces ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry is expected to make a royal return as reports claim the Duke of Sussex is ready to take on temporary duties to help his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles.



Speculation about Harry's reunion with the Royal family gained momentum when King Charles, Prince William, and the rest of the family members officially marked his 40th birthday.

This was further fueled by Harry's announcement that he would soon return to his home country to attend the WellChild Awards, reigniting hopes of a meeting with Charles.

However, a 2023 interview of Prince Harry has resurfaced, in which he gave a blunt and heated response when asked about a possible return to royal duties.

While promoting his bombshell memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex appeared on Good Morning America in January 2023.

During the interview, the rebellious royal was asked if he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would return to the Royal family as senior working royals.

"No,” the Duke unexpectedly replied, adding, “I don't think it is ever going to be possible."

“Even if there is an agreement, or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn't possible,” Prince Harry added.

“Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable,” he further said.