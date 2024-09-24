 
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move

A major move that Jennfier Lopez made regarding her finances has sparked a massive frenzy for Ben Affleck who feels at her mercy

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been holding Ben Affleck at her mercy because of their divorce battle, so much so that feelings of being ‘trapped’ are also starting to circulate.

News about all of this has been brought forward by an inside source that is close to the couple.

This insider dished over everything during their interview with OK magazine.

There it was revealed that all these feelings of helplessness are because of a lack of a prenup.

It’s been making the star feel ‘trapped’ following the divorce, because of the need to maintain civility during these proceedings.

In the eyes of the outlet, “Because there's no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice.”

“Which means Ben's got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible,” according to the source.

For those unversed, this isn’t the first time this fear was made public because according to a separate insider, Affleck feels he can’t even “have fun” because “he can't risk p******* J.Lo off.”

Considering Affleck’s issues with “how controlling she was,” the source claims, “you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she's essentially still controlling him.”

Especially when “He's got so many hot women blowing up his phone but he's gun shy because he can't risk upsetting J.Lo.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple’s divorce documents cite ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their separation.

