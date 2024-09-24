 
Geo News

King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly held secret meeting with King Charles ahead of Harry's UK visit

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2024

King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update amid cancer
King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update amid cancer

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton have given major update on their health with their latest joint appearance.

The royal insiders have revealed major update on the monarch and Princess of Wales health after Prince William and Kate visited King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles at church in Balmoral on Sunday.

Following their joint appearance, royal insiders have claimed that William and Kate enjoyed a private trip to Balmoral.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince William drove Kate to Crathie Kirk.

The outlet citing sources reported Kate Middleton, who has not been photographed since announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy, looked radiant in a feathered hat and a pair of Cassandra Goad gold earrings.

The insiders revealed Kate looked remarkably well and that King Charles was on “fighting form.”

“The Prince and Princess had a private weekend and appeared to be on good form,” the source revealed and added “The King was also in very good spirits.” 

Moreover, the Town and Country Magazine claimed, “The Princess of Wales drove herself and her husband to church near Balmoral Castle.”

Zac Efron makes surprising revelation about his 'stem cell therapy'
Zac Efron makes surprising revelation about his 'stem cell therapy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby
Ina Garten recalls her biggest mistake with Jennifer Garner on her cooking show
Ina Garten recalls her biggest mistake with Jennifer Garner on her cooking show
Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move
Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics video
Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics
Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift