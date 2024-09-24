King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update amid cancer

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton have given major update on their health with their latest joint appearance.



The royal insiders have revealed major update on the monarch and Princess of Wales health after Prince William and Kate visited King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles at church in Balmoral on Sunday.

Following their joint appearance, royal insiders have claimed that William and Kate enjoyed a private trip to Balmoral.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince William drove Kate to Crathie Kirk.

The outlet citing sources reported Kate Middleton, who has not been photographed since announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy, looked radiant in a feathered hat and a pair of Cassandra Goad gold earrings.

The insiders revealed Kate looked remarkably well and that King Charles was on “fighting form.”

“The Prince and Princess had a private weekend and appeared to be on good form,” the source revealed and added “The King was also in very good spirits.”

Moreover, the Town and Country Magazine claimed, “The Princess of Wales drove herself and her husband to church near Balmoral Castle.”

