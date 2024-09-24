Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been hit with a massive hit straight from Hollywood’s stratosphere and many have dubbed it a “sharp waning influence” in “the shred of popularity they had left.”

So much so that many in the inner circle to wonder why WME’s Ari Emanuel, didn’t “use his clout” to kill the piece against Meghan by the Hollywood reporter.

According to the Royal Observer a senior Hollywood publicist who prefers to remain anonymous made this comment and said, “Everyone, industry-wide, reads The Hollywood Reporter.”

“It’s really striking that WME did not stop this running. WME normally — you would think — would have been threatening and denying access to other stars. Was this done here?”

A separate source from the TV landscape also addressed the same and warned that in fact, “It was only a matter of time before the industry Press started taking shots.”

After all “it's hard to find anyone with a good word to say for their film and television credibility.”

For those unversed with the original comments, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that in Archewell, “everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”