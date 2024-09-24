 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left to deal with their own fallout

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles PR leaves Sussexes hanging
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been hit with a massive hit straight from Hollywood’s stratosphere and many have dubbed it a “sharp waning influence” in “the shred of popularity they had left.”

So much so that many in the inner circle to wonder why WME’s Ari Emanuel, didn’t “use his clout” to kill the piece against Meghan by the Hollywood reporter.

According to the Royal Observer a senior Hollywood publicist who prefers to remain anonymous made this comment and said, “Everyone, industry-wide, reads The Hollywood Reporter.”

“It’s really striking that WME did not stop this running. WME normally — you would think — would have been threatening and denying access to other stars. Was this done here?”

A separate source from the TV landscape also addressed the same and warned that in fact, “It was only a matter of time before the industry Press started taking shots.”

After all “it's hard to find anyone with a good word to say for their film and television credibility.”

For those unversed with the original comments, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that in Archewell, “everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

Zac Efron makes surprising revelation about his 'stem cell therapy'
Zac Efron makes surprising revelation about his 'stem cell therapy'
King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update
King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby
Ina Garten recalls her biggest mistake with Jennifer Garner on her cooking show
Ina Garten recalls her biggest mistake with Jennifer Garner on her cooking show
Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move
Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics video
Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics
Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift