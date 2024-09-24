Travis Kelce's mother reveals what she thinks of his acting debut

Travis Kelce's mother is relieved to see his performance in the FX series Grotesquerie.



Donna Kelce, 71, showed up to her son's support at the series' New York City premiere on Monday when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, couldn't make it.

However, Donna wasn't “not really” nervous to see Travis’ acting debut, People reported.

“I've been watching these guys for years, ever since they were 3 years old on the field or playing sports or band or whatever at school — in plays,” she said. “You know, it's just a mom watching her kids."

“He's very coachable," the mother-of-two remarked, adding of Travis that it's "one good thing he does."

"I just think that he thought, 'If I get an opportunity [like this], I would like to try,'” she told the outlet.

Travis is "pretty good at just about anything he does because he’s got a good work ethic," Donna added.

Travis’ Grotesquerie costar, Niecy Nash-Betts, echoed Donna’s statement, remarking that Travis was "very professional" and "always came prepared" to set.

"Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. 'Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this,'" she recalled the Super Bowl champion's words. "I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, 'I know everything and I know it all.'"