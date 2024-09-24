Kate Winslet makes startling confession about 'Titanic' scenes

Kate Winslet is revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets of Titanic.



The actress made some interesting admissions about the 1997 film during a recent Q&A at an advance screening of her upcoming movie Lee in New York City on Monday—one of them about the infamous door scene after the ship sank.

Winslet's male counterpart, Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Jack Dawson in the film, was originally on his knees—that too in a water tank they used as a prop for the ocean.

"It was waist-high," she said of the water's depth in the tank, adding, that it was "quite an awkward tank."

"Leo, I'm afraid to say was kneeling down. I shouldn't be saying anyways, Jimmy Cameron's gonna be ringing me," Winslet joked about possibly receiving an earful from the director for revealing the secrets to the film.

Winslet, 48, also revealed that it was very simple for her to get in and out of the tank to go to the bathroom while filming.

"So first of all, I was regularly like, 'Can I just go for a pee?' And then I get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank, sort of 20 feet away and I literally have to fling my leg over and climb up and come and get back on the door again. It's terrible," she added at NYC's Kaufmann Concert Hall.



"Actually, the thing that was amazing about the edges of the tank was it was an infinity tank. So there was constant water rushing and you could hear the constant sound of water."

The Holiday star added that everybody is "entirely looped" in with "the last 22 minutes" of the movie "because you can hear this water noise the whole time."



Winslet also said DiCaprio, 49, has probably "got PTSD" from being asked about the viral door moment so many times.

Winslet's new movie Lee hits theaters on September 27.