Photo: Glen Powell would date Jenna Ortega in a heartbeat: Source

Glen Powell is reportedly eyeing Jenna Ortega as his potential girlfriend.

For those unversed, the Wednesday hitmaker has reportedly signed up to star against Glen Powell in an upcoming movie, but Glen Powell does not see her only as a potential co-star, per Life & Style.

Earlier it was reported that Glen was left heartbroken when Gigi Paris called it quits with him.

As per an insider the pair couldn’t get along because “he was so busy with his career, he couldn’t focus as much on the relationship as he should have.”

Now, an insider shared with the outlet, “This isn’t a case of Jenna Ortega being some kind of naive girl ignorantly wandering into Glen Powell’s testosterone-soaked man cave.”

They went on to address that “she knows exactly what she’s getting into, and then some.”

The confidante also stated about the 35-year-old Hollywood hunk “has an admitted history of stoking romance rumors with his costars, namely Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You,” after which they resigned from the chat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Glen has been linked to several gorgeous women from showbiz including Nina Dobrev and Renee Bargh, and now he is reportedly texting Gracie Abrams.