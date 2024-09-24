 
Jared Harris reveals if he'd play Dumbledore in Harry Potter series

Jared Harris' father Richard Harris first played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone'

September 24, 2024

Jared Harris has decided against following in the footsteps of his father when it comes to playing Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Jared’s father Richard Harris played the loving headmaster of Hogwarts in the first two movies of the franchise, namely 2001’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone movie and 2002 sequel Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets.

Harris passed away in October 2002, with Michael Gambon taking over the role from the third movie onwards.

Regarding playing Dumbledore, Jared Harris said: “No thank you. Also, I mean, why do it? I don’t understand. The films were fantastic – leave them alone.”

However, the actor admitted that “a lot of storytelling” wasn’t covered in the movies and could now be included in the tv series.

Meanwhile, a Harry Potter star was all for playing Dumbledore, that being Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the films. However, he said, “maybe in a few years.”

This comes after HBO gave the casting call for the three main characters of Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. In the statement, they noted that actors of any ethnicity and race can apply. The Harry Potter TV series is expected to air in 2026. 

